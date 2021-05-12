Seahawks open 2021 season in Indianapolis, will play in 5 primetime games

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks' season opens on the road when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 12.
This is the 15th time in 22 seasons that the Seahawks open their season on the road.
The Seahawks will play in five primetime games, including three at home.
Pre-season schedule
TBD at Las Vegas Raiders
TBD host Denver Broncos
TBD host LA Chargers
Season schedule
Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m. kickoff
Sept. 19 host Tennessee Titans, 1:25 p.m. kickoff
Sept. 26 at Minnesota Viking, 1:25 p.m. kickoff
Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m. kickoff
Oct. 7 host LA Rams, 5:20 p.m. kickoff
Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m. kickoff
Oct. 25 host New Orleans Saints, 5:15 p.m. kickoff
Oct. 31 host Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. kickoff
Week 9 - Bye
Nov. 14 at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m. kickoff
Nov. 21 host Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. kickoff
Nov. 29 at Washington Football Team, 5:15 p.m. kickoff
Dec. 5 host San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m. kickoff
Dec. 12 at Houston Texans, 10 a.m. kickoff
Dec. 19 at LA Rams, 1:25 p.m. kickoff
Dec. 26 host Chicago Bears, 1:05 p.m. kickoff
Jan. 2 host Detroit Lions, 1:25 p.m. kickoff
Dec. 9 at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. kickoff