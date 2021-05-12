Seahawks open 2021 season in Indianapolis, will play in 5 primetime games

The 17-game regular season schedule for the Seattle Seahawks.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks' season opens on the road when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 12.

This is the 15th time in 22 seasons that the Seahawks open their season on the road.

The Seahawks will play in five primetime games, including three at home.

Pre-season schedule

TBD at Las Vegas Raiders

TBD host Denver Broncos

TBD host LA Chargers

Season schedule

Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m. kickoff

Sept. 19 host Tennessee Titans, 1:25 p.m. kickoff

Sept. 26 at Minnesota Viking, 1:25 p.m. kickoff

Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m. kickoff

Oct. 7 host LA Rams, 5:20 p.m. kickoff

Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m. kickoff

Oct. 25 host New Orleans Saints, 5:15 p.m. kickoff

Oct. 31 host Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. kickoff

Week 9 - Bye

Nov. 14 at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m. kickoff

Nov. 21 host Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. kickoff

Nov. 29 at Washington Football Team, 5:15 p.m. kickoff

Dec. 5 host San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m. kickoff

Dec. 12 at Houston Texans, 10 a.m. kickoff

Dec. 19 at LA Rams, 1:25 p.m. kickoff

Dec. 26 host Chicago Bears, 1:05 p.m. kickoff

Jan. 2 host Detroit Lions, 1:25 p.m. kickoff