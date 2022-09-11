Seahawks fans traveling to Munich as Seattle is set to make NFL history

The matchup between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will be played in one of the world's most modern venues.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUNICH, Germany — The Seattle Seahawks are making history in their trip to Munich, Germany to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Their matchup will be played in one of the world's most modern venues.

Allianz Arena is home to FC Bayern, Munich's home soccer club. The NFL game here will be the first non-soccer event ever played at the arena. It has room for 70,000 fans and is sold out.

The arena is considered a work of art. There are 300,000 LED lights that encompass the field and thousands of inflatable panels to give the arena a bubble look. It's the first stadium in the world with a full color-changing exterior.

The love for the NFL in Munich is becoming very evident. pic.twitter.com/kLPuF2PtGz — Paul Silvi (@paulsilvi) November 9, 2022

The historic Munich game features the resurgent Seahawks, which have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (26.8 points per game). Quarterback Geno Smith is first in completion percentage, third in passer rating and sixth in yards per attempt. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III has 512 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his last five games.

München ist sowas von bereit für die Seahawks! 💙💚 #NFLMunichGame pic.twitter.com/JIH2BJcZgj — NFL Deutschland (@NFLDeutschland) November 8, 2022

The Buccaneers (4-5), meanwhile, have struggled compared to preseason expectations. Tampa Bay is averaging 18 points per game, the 25th-best mark in the National Football League (NFL). Quarterback Tom Brady's yards per pass attempt (6.4) is his lowest mark since the 2022 season.