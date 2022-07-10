Seahawks drop to 2-3, lose shootout to Taysom Hill, Saints 39-32

Saints gadget player Taysom Hill accounts for four touchdowns to lead New Orleans to victory.

NEW ORLEANS — The Seattle Seahawks were witnesses to the Taysom Hill show today at Caesars Superdome.

Hill rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another to outlast another strong Seahawks offensive performance as the Saints won 39-32.

The Saints' Human Swiss Army Knife accounted for 134 yards of all purpose offense in the game and Clint Hurtt's defense had absolutely no answer for the former Highland high school star.

Geno Smith was 16-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns on the day, but he ran into a Cameron Jordan sack with just over four minutes to go to seal the game.

The game was back and forth the whole way. Seattle took the lead with 6:54 to go on a 69 yard rushing touchdown by rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

However, the defense simply could not stop Taysom Hill. Hill took a direct snap all the way to the house for a 60 yard touchdown to put this game on ice.

Tyler Lockett had five receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns on the day to pace the Seattle offense.

DK Metcalf caught a touchdown pass early, but also dropped a touchdown pass and had a costly fumble opening the second half.