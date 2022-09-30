Seahawks aim for .500 mark against the Lions on Sunday

The Lions are favored to beat Seattle by 4.5 points, the most points they have been favored by since being a six-point favorite in 2019 against the New York Giants.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seahawks will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions Sunday as Seattle aims to hit the .500 mark after falling to the Falcons last week.

The Lions are favored to beat Seattle by 4.5 points, the most points they have been favored by since being a six-point favorite in 2019 against the New York Giants.

Seattle has won four straight games against Detroit, including a 26-6 playoff win on Jan. 7, 2017, in what was the Lions' most recent postseason appearance. The teams are meeting in two straight seasons for the first time.

If the Seahawks win on Sunday, they will match their longest winning streak in the series that has spanned from 1978 to 1990.

Seahawks

The last time the Seahawks faced the Lions, Seattle running back Rashaad Penny had a career-high 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the 51-29 Week 17 win last year. Penny surpassed his career high the next week with 190 yards against Arizona. He is averaging 4.4 yards per carry on 32 attempts so far this season.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is one of seven quarterbacks in the league with a 100-plus passer rating. Smith has completed an NFL-best 77.5% of his passes this season. Last week against Atlanta, he had a career-high 32 completions for 325 yards passing for the third-highest total and most in a game since 2014.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who was held to three receptions and 28 yards in the opener against the Broncos, had nine catches in each of the past two games. His 21 receptions are tied for seventh in the league.

Seattle tight ends Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson have combined for 21 catches and three touchdowns after Seattle had just five touchdowns from tight ends last season.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf said he isn't that impressed by emerging Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah.

“There’s a safety over the top of him, so he’s not really locking people down,” Metcalf said while watching game tape. “But he’s a good corner.”

The Lions have been encouraged by Okudah's play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury.

The pair are expected to match up at times. Metcalf thinks Okudah has benefitted from having a deep safety behind him, saying “he's not really locking people down.” Sunday will be a test for the emerging Okudah, a former Ohio State star bouncing back after a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the 2021 opener.

Rookie defensive end Boye Mafe is expected to get more playing time after a strong game in Week 3. Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen had their first career interception last week, which is the only pass picked off this season by the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are hopeful defensive end Shelby Harris will play after missing last week's game.

Lions

Detroit led at Minnesota last week 14-0 midway through the second quarter, and by 10 points midway through the fourth before giving up a game-winning touchdown with 45 seconds left. Coach Dan Campbell lamented his decision to attempt a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left, leading by three points.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for a season-high 277 yards against the Vikings. In his past five home games, Goff has 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The Lions will likely be without not one but two of their offensive weapons this week.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was ruled out Friday for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks after suffering a sprained ankle against the Vikings last week.

Campbell said before Friday’s practice that Lions running back D’Andre Swift would also likely be ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury and aggravating an ongoing ankle injury during Week 3, according to Lions Wire.

With Swift injured, the Lions will lean on Williams and Craig Reynolds to establish the running game and need to set up Goff for play-action passes. The Seahawks might be accommodating because they're giving up 157 yards a game on the ground to rank among the league's worst.

Williams had 107 combined yards last week and is the NFL's only player to run for two touchdowns in two games this year.

The Lions will release their official injury report on Friday.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds had six catches for team-high 96 yards at Minnesota. Linebacker Alex Anzalone led the Lions with 10 tackles last week.