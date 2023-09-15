Seahawks vs. Lions: Players to watch in Week 2 NFL game

The Seahawks will be looking to bounce back after a loss in Week 1.

DETROIT — The Seahawks opened up the season on a sour note in Week 1, getting trounced 30-13 at home to the Los Angeles Rams.

The road doesn't get any easier for Seattle in Week 2, as the team heads east to visit the upstart Detroit Lions, who put the rest of the National Football League (NFL) on notice by beating the defending Super Bowl champions in their opener.

Here are four Seahawks to keep an eye on for Sunday's early start from the Motor City.

Jake Curhan/Stone Forsythe, OTs

Both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas will not be in uniform Sunday after going down in Week 1, leaving two critical positions on the offensive line without their normal starter.

Curhan and Forsythe filled in admirably against the Rams but allowed some costly pressures in the second half that kept the offense from attempting to mount a comeback. The task for them gets even more difficult in Week 2, as former No. 2 overall draft choice Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions' defensive line can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Keeping Geno Smith upright as much as possible and allowing him time to throw will be key against Detroit, so the Seahawks' offensive line will need to step up if Seattle has any chance of hanging with the Lions.

Tyler Lockett, WR

The Seahawks' vaunted three-headed monster at wide receiver was held in check Sunday, as Lockett and first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with just 23 combined receiving yards on five total catches.

A rookie not performing well in his first regular-season game is understandable, but Lockett is a veteran who Seattle expects a lot more production out of week-to-week. It was Lockett's lowest yardage total (outside of games with zero catches) since 2017.

Part of that production is tied to Smith having a better day passing and getting better protection from the offensive line. Given Lockett's talent and ability, don't be surprised if he ends up having a big day against the Lions.

Devon Witherspoon, CB

At long last, Seahawks fans will get an extended look at the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday. Witherspoon had a hamstring issue that held him out of most of training camp and the Seahawks' season opener, but coach Pete Carroll confirmed Friday that Witherspoon was off the injury report and would be in the lineup against the Lions.