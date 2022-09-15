Jamal Adams will reportedly miss Seahawks' entire season with torn quad injury

Adams will end up missing 25 games in three seasons in Seattle. That's 50% of all games played.

SEATTLE — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' season will come to an abrupt end after he tore his quad tendon in the win over the Denver Broncos, according to a tweet from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair the injury, but the timing of the procedure has not been announced. The Seahawks will sign cornerback Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad to fill his roster spot, Rapoport said in another tweet.

Adams injured his quad while pressuring former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half of the team's season opener. The All-Pro safety did not get a sack but forced an incompletion before limping off the field. He needed to be carted off the field to the locker room during the game.

Adams has already missed nine games in two seasons with the Seahawks because of shoulder, hand and finger injuries. Adams will end up missing 25 games in three seasons in Seattle as he rehabs from his leg injury. That's 50% of all games played.

The Seahawks signed Adams to a four-year, $70 million extension in 2021 that guaranteed him at least $38 million.

Adams has totaled 173 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and two interceptions during his Seahawks career. He was named to the NFL's Pro Bowl team in 2018, 2019 and 2020.