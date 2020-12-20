Seahawks hold on to beat Washington 20-15, clinch playoff spot

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot.

Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score and the Seahawks picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice.

Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst pass defense played strong until the fourth quarter.