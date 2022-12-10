Seahawks gain share of NFC West division lead with 19-9 victory over Arizona Cardinals

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III rushes for 97 yards and a touchdown, Seahawks defense bends, but does not break.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks had their best defensive performance of the season today as the defense did not allow a Cardinals offensive touchdown and recorded six sacks en route to a 19-9 victory.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III scored the lone offensive touchdown of the game on an 11 yard rush at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Kicker Jason Myers was a perfect 4-4 on field goals on the day.

Arizona's offense was just 1-5 on fourth down today as the Seahawks defense stood tall.

The Seahawks held a 12-3 lead late into the third quarter when Michael Dickson could not get a punt off out of his own end zone and was stripped by former Washington Husky Ezekiel Turner. Chris Banjo fell on the ball in the end zone to cut the Seattle lead to 12-9.

Seattle would respond with the help of some costly Arizona penalties which set up Walker's 11-yard rush to put the Seahawks up 10 points.

With just under four minutes to go, on a fourth and 11, Kyler Murray was intercepted by rookie sensation Tariq Woolen. It was Woolen's fourth interception of the season. Woolen also had a fumble recovery in the game as he strengthens his lead in the race for NFL defensive rookie of the year.

Seattle was able to hold on late and improve the team's record to 3-3. This puts the Seahawks in a three way tie atop the NFC West along with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.