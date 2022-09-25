Seahawks drop close one at home, lose to Falcons 27-23

Seahawks defense allowed 179 rushing yards to Falcons and the offense stalled on the final drive of the game.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks gave up a career high 141 yards rushing to Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson and faltered on a late offensive drive in a 27-23 loss.

Geno Smith threw an interception to Falcons cornerback Richie Grant to seal the game on a fourth and 18 play. Smith took an 11 yard sack the play before on third and seven, which put the Seahawks in a tough predicament.

Even though the Seahawks had 420 yards of total offense, they were forced to settle for three Jason Myers field goals on the day.

The Falcons scored early in the fourth quarter on a third and seven play on the Seahawks' 14 yard line. Marcus Mariota found rookie wideout Drake London for the first down and he fought through a Quandre Diggs tackle to reach the end zone.

It looked as though Atlanta was driving to put the game away, but with over five minutes to play, Mariota botched a handoff and the fumble was recovered by Seattle linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

The Seahawks had a solid final drive, but a holding penalty and two sacks backed them up and forced Smith to throw an ill advised deep ball, which was picked off by Grant to end the game.