Seahawks add depth, protection on offensive line by signing veteran Jason Peters

Peters is protection in case injuries suffered by LT Charles Cross and RT Abraham Lucas end up being long term

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters on Tuesday with the team having concerns about the health of both of their starting tackles.

The signing was announced by Peters’ representatives and was later announced by the team as an addition to the practice squad. Peters is protection for Seattle in case injuries suffered by left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas end up being long term. Cross has a sprained toe and Lucas is dealing with soreness in his knee both suffered in Seattle’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 41-year-old Peters is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but most of his accolades came nearly a decade ago with Philadelphia. Peters appeared in 10 games and made one start last season for Dallas and the prior season started 15 games for Chicago.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team was bringing Peters in for a visit but didn’t want to comment further.