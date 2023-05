Seahawks 2023 NFL schedule released: Seattle faces the LA Rams in Week 1

Here is the Seahawks' full schedule for the 2023 season.

Here is the Seahawks' full schedule for the 2023 season. The team's three preseason games will be televised on KING 5:

Seahawks 2023 schedule

at Green Bay Packers | Date: TBD | Time: TBD | TV: KING 5 Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams | Date: Sunday Sept. 10 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 6: at Cincinnati Bengals | Date: Sunday Oct. 15 | Time: 10 a.m. PT

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Sunday Dec. 31 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals | Saturday or Sunday Jan. 6/7 | Time: TBD