1990s era Seahawks jerseys returning for 2023 NFL season

The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms on Sunday.

SEATTLE — The wait is almost over, Seahawks fans.

The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms for the 2023 season as part of the National Football League's (NFL) classic uniform program.

The team made the announcement in a video shown on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seahawks fans can click here to fill out a form to sign up for a chance to win a throwback jersey when they are available next year. The deadline to enter is Feb. 12, 2023.

Wearing the popular throwback jerseys in the 1990s, the Seahawks finished 70-90, with one playoff appearance in 1999. The team had five losing seasons in the decade.

Seattle wore different variations of its popular throwback jerseys from 1976-2001 before it changed its color scheme and logo prior to the 2002 season.

The Seahawks (6-5) are in second place in the NFC West division and currently sit outside the top seven playoff teams in the conference after 12 weeks of play.