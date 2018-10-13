Seattle Seahawks No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin didn’t factor much into the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week, logging only one reception on one target for one yard.

Despite battling injuries to both knees this season, coach Pete Carroll is insistent Baldwin’s health was not the reason for his limited action. Carroll expects Baldwin to be back in the thick of things on Sunday.

“Because the ball didn’t get to him last week has nothing to do with anything,” Carroll explained during his Friday press conference. “That’s not part of any evaluation at all in our side of it. Sometimes, that happens. We only completed 13 passes last week in a real productive offensive day. Doug will be right in the middle of all of it.

“He’s one of our very best players and he’s been a great performer for a long time and there’s nothing to change that thought at all.”

Baldwin has been listed on this week’s practice report as a full participant so far, confirming his knee injuries should be no cause for concern.

For now, we’ll have to wait until Sunday morning to see if Baldwin gets his fair share of looks against the Raiders.

The London kick off is set for 10:00 a.m. PT.

