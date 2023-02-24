'I never wanted them fired:' Russell Wilson denies report claiming he wanted Carroll, GM gone

The Athletic reported Friday morning that Wilson asked the Seahawks to fire Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider before he was traded.

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson responded strongly to a report from The Athletic on Friday morning that claimed the former Seahawks quarterback pushed the organization to fire its top decision-makers before he was traded last March.

"I love Pete (Carroll) and he was a father figure to me and John (Schneider) believed in me and drafted me as well," Wilson wrote in a tweet following the report. "I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle."

The report, citing sources who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, states that "Wilson was convinced that Carroll and Schneider were inhibiting his quest to win additional Super Bowls and individual awards."

Wilson is said to have placed his request to fire Carroll and Schneider in February 2022. Within days the organization decided to pursue trading the Seahawks' longtime quarterback.

Ironically, the report said Wilson had an ideal replacement for Carroll and Schneider in mind when he made the request to Seahawks management. Wilson wanted Sean Payton, who had just stepped down from the New Orleans Saints, to take over as the Seahawks head coach.

Wilson was sent to the Denver Broncos on March 8 in exchange for a haul of draft picks and players that included tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after less than one season and brought in Payton as the organization's new head coach.

It was a rough first season away from Seattle for Wilson. The Broncos missed the playoffs and conveyed a top-five draft pick to the Seahawks, who surprised most around the league by qualifying for the postseason with a 9-8 record.