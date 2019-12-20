The Seattle Seahawks are playoff bound for the eighth time in Pete Carroll's 10 seasons in charge.

The Seahawks host Arizona on Sunday in a game that has significant meaning in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC depending on what happens with Green Bay and New Orleans.

But to be the No. 1 seed, Seattle must win the NFC West and that won't be decided until Week 17 when the Seahawks host San Francisco. Arizona snapped a six-game losing streak last week with an impressive win over Cleveland where Kenyan Drake rushed for a career-high four touchdowns.

It could be Seattle's last chance to see Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. There's been some speculation that he could retire.

But Fitzgerald has yet to decide whether to return for a 17th season and appears to be in no rush.

Arizona's leader in nearly every significant receiving category will leave the game as one of the league's most respected and productive players when he does retire.

He hugged a few Browns players and trotted off the field as he always does after the Cardinals beat Cleveland 38-24.