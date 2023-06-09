Seahawks vs. Rams: Players to watch in Week 1 game

The Seahawks open the regular season with a division rival visiting Lumen Field.

SEATTLE — Fall weather and pumpkin season are back upon us, which means luckily that Seahawks football is also nearing a return.

Seattle's regular season begins Sunday afternoon after the Seahawks went 2-1 in the preseason and have wrapped up training camp.

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the opposing sideline from the Seahawks in Week 1, and coach Sean McVay's team will be looking to start strong after a disappointing 2022 season following the team's Super Bowl LVI victory.

Here are a few Seahawks players to watch out for during Sunday's game, who could turn the matchup's tide.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

The first-round draft choice gave fans a sneak preview of his abilities during the preseason, but Sunday marks his first official NFL regular-season game in front of Seahawks fans.

Expectations are sky-high for Smith-Njigba, and he will draw a lot of attention from the Rams' defense despite the presence of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the lineup. If he can live up to the hype, Smith-Njigba could be primed for a big Week 1.

Dre'Mont Jones, DE

Another player who will be making his regular-season debut as a Seahawk, Jones comes over as a free agent after beginning his career in Denver. After tying a career-high in 2022 with 6.5 sacks, Jones will be hungry to surpass that mark this season.

The Rams' offensive line struggled mightily a year ago and held back Los Angeles from making another run at a Super Bowl. Jones and the rest of the Seahawks' defensive front should be able to put heavy pressure on Matt Stafford all game long, which will be a problem for the Rams since star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play Sunday.

Bobby Wagner, LB

The last time the Rams and Seahawks were on a field together, Wagner was on the Los Angeles sideline, having left the Seahawks in free agency after the 2021 season. Sunday, however, Wagner will be back in Seahawks colors for his first regular-season game back in Seattle.