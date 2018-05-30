The biggest news surrounding the Seattle Seahawks this week is the signing of wide receiver Brandon Marshall. On Tuesday, the former New York Jet and Giant announced on his Instagram page he has become the latest to don the navy and neon of Seattle. The Seahawks officially confirmed the signing on Wednesday.

During Pete Carroll’s press conference following the open OTA on Wednesday afternoon, the Seahawks head coach fielded plenty of questions about why the team would bring in Marshall, especially since the wide receiver turned 34 years young this past March.

To Carroll, it’s quite simple – size matters.

“If you go back and look at my history, I’ve always liked to have a big guy,” Carroll explained. “We’ve always been in search of that guy, and they’re hard to find. There’s not many guys like that. We’ll see how it works out.”

Marshall has an enormous frame for a wide receiver in this league. Standing in at 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, he has made a career of bullying smaller defensive backs for tough jump-balls.

Although not everyone is impressed by Marshall’s size, including 710 ESPN’s Brock Huard, who is concerned that adding Marshall might take away from the younger receivers on the team.

I am surprised, very surprised, Hawks add Brandon Marshall. For me, has very little to do w/whether or not he can still play & fit. It has everything to do w/a body that’s been beat up & having to monitor reps that need to go to younger players. Better be a league minimum deal — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) May 29, 2018

However, Carroll seemed to help assuage some of those concerns by pointing out how Marshall’s style is unique to him, as is every other receiver’s on the team.

“I like that he brings a different format,” Carroll continued. “Look at Doug [Baldwin], and Tyler [Lockett], and David Moore, and those guys have a different stature. They have their own style that’s unique and special and all that.

“So we’ll see if he fits in.”

