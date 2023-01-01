NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 17 games

The Seahawks held off the Jets, but will need some help to clinch a playoff spot in Week 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seahawks took care of business on Sunday, but still will need some help to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs.

Six of the seven seeds have been clinched, and the Seahawks will be competing with the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers for that final berth.

The Washington Commanders held the seventh position heading into Sunday's games, but took a 24-10 loss thanks in part to three interceptions by Carson Wentz.

If the Green Bay Packers had lost to the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle would have controlled its own destiny heading into the final week of the regular season. A win over the Los Angeles Rams would have clinched that postseason spot.

Instead, the Seahawks will need a win in Week 18 and a loss by the Packers to the Detroit Lions in order to earn a playoff spot. Seattle has the tiebreaker over the Lions since the Seahawks beat Detroit earlier this season.

If Green Bay beats Detroit, it will have the tiebreaker of a better in-conference record than the Seahawks, and thus will earn that final postseason berth.

Here is how the NFC standings look after the late-afternoon games Sunday: