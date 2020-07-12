NY Giants stymie Wilson, Seahawks in 17-12 win

New York began the season 0-5 but has won four straight and five of its past seven.

SEATTLE — Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league and the Giants stunned the Seattle Seahawks 17-12.

The Giants were double-digit underdogs, and handed Seattle its first home loss of the season, sent the NFC West race into some unexpected mayhem and kept their spot on top of the NFC East for another week.

