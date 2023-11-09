Fans excited Seahawks football is back, despite season opener loss

Tens of thousands of people made their way to Lumen Field for the Seahawks' long-awaited home opener.

SEATTLE — Tens of thousands of people made their way to Lumen Field Sunday afternoon, for the Seahawks long awaited season opener.



A sea of Hawks fans flocked to Lumen Field. Bringing the thunder back to Sundays for the next several months.

"First game at home, it's big time as you can tell,” said Mark Stevens. “Place just crushed. It's going to be loud."

Thanks in part to the 12th Man, who are known to be the loudest fans in the NFL.



Stevens is just one of the nearly 70,000 fans who went to the Seahawk’s season opener.

"I've been a fan since 76' the day they opened," Stevens said. "I've had a season ticket since 05. Don't miss a game, don't miss a play."



It's this passion for the Seahawks that has many wanting to suit up for the team, including some four-legged friends.

"This is O'Ryan. He's an Alaskan Malamute (and) he is the Seahawks 12th Man for sure," said Sarah Nam, a lifelong Seahawks fan, describing her dog whom she brought to the game.



Nam said her favorite aspect of the franchise is its commitment to, "Giving back to the community and I believe they really empower everyone."



And help bring a boost to businesses nearby.

"Sundays in Pioneer Square when the Seahawks are playing the neighborhood just totally comes alive, restaurants just totally fill up," said Jonathan Fleming, the owner of Pioneer Square D&E.



Game days are scoring opportunities that can't be taken for granted.

"A Seahawks game could bring us the same revenue that we would do in a full week otherwise," Fleming said.



Sunday marks the first game of a long season and fans are optimistic there is greatness ahead.

"I said for years you got to go through the pain to get the glory,” Stevens said. “I've lived through the pain. Now we are going for the glory."

