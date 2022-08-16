Seahawks' Drew Lock to miss second preseason game vs. Bears

Lock was slated to start Seattle's second preseason game after Geno Smith started the first.

SEATTLE — Quarterback Drew Lock will miss the Seahawks' second preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the team announced.

The news came just hours after Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at training camp that Lock was going to be the starter for that second preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at Lumen Field.

Geno Smith, who Carroll said Tuesday remains the favorite to win the regular-season starting job over Lock, got the start for the team's first preseason game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Carroll emphasized that starting Lock in the second preseason game has been the plan since before training camp began, and that Lock earned a chance to start after his play over the first few weeks.

"We had planned well back before the offseason even started to get to this game, the second game, Geno would be the starter in (the mock game) at Lumen and the opening game, then we would go with Drew in the second game," Carroll said after Tuesday's practice (h/t Seahawks.com/John Boyle). "We're trying to follow that if we can.

"This was part the plan. Regardless of what happened, we were going to give Drew a chance to start a game to see what happens. Fortunately, he has played really well, and he deserves a shot to play, just like everybody deserves a shot to play and show what they can do, so we've been able to stick to it."

Smith played the entire first half of the Seahawks' loss to the Steelers in the first preseason game, completing 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards. Smith did add a 2-yard touchdown run on his final drive and did not turn the ball over.

Lock played the entire second half and completed 11-of-15 passes for 102 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lock was sacked from behind and fumbled late in the fourth quarter as Seattle tried to tie the game, constituting the Seahawks' only turnover of the night.