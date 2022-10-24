Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for an injury to his patellar tendon.

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.

Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.

X-rays in Los Angeles on Sunday were negative, and Metcalf underwent additional scans back in Seattle on Monday morning. Carroll said there is no timeline for Metcalf’s potential return.

Metcalf had one catch for 12 yards against the Chargers before getting injured. For the season, Metcalf has 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.

Safety Ryan Neal said Metcalf was in good spirits when he saw him in the locker room at halftime and said he was "all right."

Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension during the preseason.

The Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 after Metcalf exited the game and are now leading the division after seven weeks.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and Marquise Goodwin caught a pair of scores for the Seahawks. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth multi-TD game of the season. Jason Myers added three field goals.

