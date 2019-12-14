Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks have been ruled out for Seattle's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Clowney missed a couple of days of practice this week after coming down with the flu. Clowney is also dealing with a core muscle injury that will need to be managed for the rest of the season.

Kendricks tried to practice to test an injured hamstring but quickly learned it wasn’t ready to go. The injury forced him to miss last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks will try to clinch a playoff berth Sunday for the seventh time in eight seasons. They need a win coupled with a Packers, Rams or Vikings loss.

The Panthers are relegated to the role of spoiler. They have dropped five in a row heading into the game against Seattle.

The Seahawks have posted eight straight winning seasons under coach Pete Carroll. The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera last week.

