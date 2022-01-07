x
Bobby Wagner sidelined for Seahawks finale at Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular season finale Sunday.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks off the field with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and free safety Quandre Diggs (6) after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit's first play from scrimmage in the game, which the Seahawks won, 51-29. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular season finale Sunday.

Wagner was ruled out due to a sprained knee suffered against Detroit. 

He was injured on the first defensive play of the game for Seattle, but said earlier this week that he was hopeful of getting back in time to play against the Cardinals. 

Coach Pete Carroll says Wagner still had swelling in the knee and wasn't able to practice this week. 

Cody Barton is expected to start in Wagner's place.

