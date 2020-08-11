Allen, Bills torch Seahawks, win 44-34 in balmy Buffalo

Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34.

Buffalo's defense played a major role in rattling Seattle's Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Wilson did pass for 390 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo improved to 7-2, matching its best record through nine games since 1993, when the Bills made their last Super Bowl appearance.

Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing.