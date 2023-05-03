It's a 1-year deal for Brett Rypien, who went 2-1 in three starts for the Broncos.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After spending the past four seasons as a backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Brett Rypien will now compete for the No. 2 QB job with the Los Angeles Rams, who won the Super Bowl just two years ago.

Rypien and the Rams reached agreement on a one-year contract Wednesday. Rypien, who was 2-1 in three starts for the Broncos, passed his physical exam Wednesday and will begin working out with his new team Thursday.

“This organization is at the point now where they won a Super Bowl two years ago and I think that’s where they expect to be,’’ Rypien said in a phone interview Wednesday with 9NEWS. “They had a lot of injuries and stuff last year that derailed the season a little bit but everything I’ve heard and seen, the mentality is to get back this year. I’m excited to be a part of it and excited for the opportunity.”

Undrafted out of Boise State, Rypien signed with the Broncos in 2019 and beat the Jets at the Meadowlands in 2020 in his starting debut, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Broncos to a 31-19 win on Thursday Night Football. He then started two games in relief of injured quarterback Russell Wilson last season, completing 24 of 46 passes for 225 yards in a 16-9 loss to the Jets and leading a 24-15 victory against Arizona by completing 21 of 26 for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Rypien, he never got a chance to have back-to-back starts where he could have found greater comfort, rhythm and chemistry with his offensive teammates. The Broncos decided to sign Raiders’ free-agent Jarrett Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract (one year and $4 million guaranteed) to become Wilson’s backup this year.

Rypien became a free agent in mid-March but had to stay patient through the draft last weekend before he found his best backup QB opportunity. He found it with the Rams where he figures to battle fourth-round rookie Stetson Bennett for the No. 2 job behind Matthew Stafford.

“Once you get that far into free agency – this was my first time going through it – but every team was so focused on the draft,’’ Rypien said. “For me it was, ‘Let’s figure out what the situations are after the draft,’ and that’s how it worked out.

“I was in talks with a couple other teams but this ended up being the best situation. Close to home. I’m living in San Diego, too, so only a two-hour drive. Good opportunity.”

Rypien, who turns 27 in July, was all that as a four-year, record-setting starter at Boise State, where the Broncos dipped back in Saturday to nab safety JL Skinner in the sixth round.

“Great pick,’’ Rypien said. “I think he’s a great player.”