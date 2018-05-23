The NFL announced a new league-wide policy regarding the national anthem on Wednesday. The new policy was put in place to respect the thoughts of the league's employees and their communities.

"This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a league-issued statement. "Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed."

The policy statement is detailed as follows:

All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

"The efforts by many of our players sparked awareness and action around issues of social justice that must be addressed," Goodell said in the statement. "The platform that we have created together is certainly unique in professional sports and quite likely in American business. We are honored to work with our players to drive progress."

Goodell added that the policy, which was approved on Wednesday during the annual owners' meetings in Atlanta, was created in an effort to continue "collaboration with players to advance the goals of justice and fairness in all corners of our society."

Following the policy announcement, the NFL's Players Association released this statement:

"The NFL chose to not consult the union in the development of this new “policy.” NFL players have shown their patriotism through their social activism, their community service, in support of our military and law enforcement and yes, through their protests to raise awareness about the issues they care about.

The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL’s Management Council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our League.

Our union will review the new “policy” and challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement."

