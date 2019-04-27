NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gardner Minshew is headed to Duval County.

The former WSU quarterback was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fifth pick of the sixth round (178th overall).

Minshew finished fifth in Heisman voting this year and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year. He is expected to be a back up for Nick Foles, who just joined the Jaguars this off season.

Watch the phone call where Gardner found out he was becoming a Jaguar here:

Watch Gardner's press conference with the Jacksonville media via phone here: