Brett Rypien overcomes picks, leads Broncos to first NFL win

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane native Brett Rypien survived three interceptions and won his first game as an NFL starter, defeating the New York Jets 37-28 on Thursday.
Rypien became the first Spokane high school graduate to start in the quarterback position in an NFL game in 25 years on Thursday. His uncle, Mark Rypien, was the last Spokane quarterback to do so in 1995 with the St. Louis Rams.
Brett completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. One of his interceptions was a pick six in the third quarter.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game for Rypien though wasn't a throw. With two minutes in the fourth quarter, Rypien had a block for his running back, Melvin Gordon, which led to the game-sealing touchdown. Prior to the touchdown, Denver was only up 30-28.
Both of Rypien's touchdown passes were beauties but for different reasons. Rypien's first touchdown was a bit underthrown, but wide receiver Jerry Jeudy jumped over the Jets' corner to secure the touchdown.
The second touchdown was a beauty due to Rypien's pass. He threaded the needle to Tim Patrick, which put the Broncos up 24-16 in the third.
Russell Wilson also had high praise for Rypien during the third quarter:
Last Sunday Brett played his first NFL snaps in the final drive of the Broncos' game game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 8-of-9 passing for 53 yards and an interception.