Brett Rypien overcomes picks, leads Broncos to first NFL win

The Shadle Park alum notched his first NFL win in his first NFL start.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane native Brett Rypien survived three interceptions and won his first game as an NFL starter, defeating the New York Jets 37-28 on Thursday.

Rypien became the first Spokane high school graduate to start in the quarterback position in an NFL game in 25 years on Thursday. His uncle, Mark Rypien, was the last Spokane quarterback to do so in 1995 with the St. Louis Rams.

Brett completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. One of his interceptions was a pick six in the third quarter.

Perhaps the biggest play of the game for Rypien though wasn't a throw. With two minutes in the fourth quarter, Rypien had a block for his running back, Melvin Gordon, which led to the game-sealing touchdown. Prior to the touchdown, Denver was only up 30-28.

CAN WE TALK ABOUT THIS BLOCK FROM BRETT RYPIEN?!



Broncos lead the Jets 37-28 with 1:48 to go. Brett Rypien very close to getting his first NFL win. pic.twitter.com/90KUj0iNsn — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 2, 2020

Both of Rypien's touchdown passes were beauties but for different reasons. Rypien's first touchdown was a bit underthrown, but wide receiver Jerry Jeudy jumped over the Jets' corner to secure the touchdown.

WOW!!



Brett Rypien’s first NFL touchdown pass is a 48 yard statement.



Rypien to Jeudy. Broncos up 10-7. pic.twitter.com/reCcceO6kV — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 2, 2020

The second touchdown was a beauty due to Rypien's pass. He threaded the needle to Tim Patrick, which put the Broncos up 24-16 in the third.

ANOTHA ONE.



Brett Rypien with a beauty to Tim Patrick. Second touchdown for Rypien on the night. 24-16, Broncos. 4:31 in the third. pic.twitter.com/tWn6cW0uvi — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 2, 2020

Russell Wilson also had high praise for Rypien during the third quarter:

Rypien makin’ plays! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 2, 2020