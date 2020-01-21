(CBS) — At this year's Super Bowl — when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field — many will be watching the sideline for Katie Sowers to make history. Sowers, an offensive assistant coach with the 49ers, will become the first female and openly gay person to be calling the shots during football's biggest game.

Sowers is no stranger to breaking barriers, however. She was just the second woman hired as a full-time coach for an NFL team and the first openly LGBTQ coach in the league's history, the Washington Post reports. She came out publicly in 2017 as a lesbian in the publication Outsports.

"No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are," she said at the time, according to the outlet. "There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation."

