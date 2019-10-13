JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanks to a new Snapchat filter, fans of Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew can rock the athlete's iconic look.

The filter was created by online sports magazine The Checkdown and was announced via Twitter on Saturday.

The filter was made available to Snapchat users after The Checkdown posted a teaser of the filter, saying if the image received 1,000 retweets it would be available.

The Checkdown reached their goal in just hours, thus the Minshew filter was born.

Snapchat users can get the filter by scanning the image featured in the tweet.

(Story continues after tweet)

The new filter is the latest development in the Minshew Mania that continues to take Jacksonville by storm. From cats with Minshew mustaches to a funny song written about the quarterback to Minshew merch, the Minshew Mania continues to spread through sports fans both inside and outside Duval County.

