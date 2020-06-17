SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Public Schools has released design plans and sketches for the new Joe Albi Stadium in northwest Spokane.

The plans, developed by ALSC Architects, are on the Spokane Public Schools website and show many different options for the stadium, which will be located at the same location of current Joe Albi Stadium.

The two seating arrangements in the proposals range from 5,120 to 5,500.

Other features will include a lit entrance with lights that change colors depending on which high school is the home team, a new press box and playing surface, among other things.

The plans list the projected finishing date for construction as July 29, 2022.

More images of the plans for the new Joe Albi Stadium can be found in the SPS Board documents.

The board will view a presentation of the plans at a special meeting on Wednesday night.

