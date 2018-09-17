Two Washington State players were named Pac-12 Players of the Week following the Cougars' impressive performance over Eastern Washington.

The conference named WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew II Offensive Player of the Week on Monday and redshirt freshman Travell Harris was voted Special Teams Player of the Week.

Minshew finished Saturday's 59-24 win over EWU with 45-of-57 completed passes for 470 passing yards, fifth-most among Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks this season. He threw two touchdowns and led the WSU offense on seven scoring drives, including three that added up to more than 80 yards.

The East Carolina transfer currently leads the nation in passing average (401), completions per game (39), and is 14th in passing touchdowns (eight) and 15th in completion percentage (70.9 percent).

WSU redshirt freshman Travell Harris was also named Special Teams Player of the Week Monday. Harris finished with 125 yards and scored a touchdown on three kickoff returns.

Harris scored WSU's third touchdown when he returned a kick for 100 yards, making it the first time WSU has scored on a kickoff return since 2016.

Harris currently leads the conference in kick return average (37), which ranks seventh in the NCAA.

© 2018 KREM