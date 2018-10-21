PULLMAN, Wash. — It was a great day for the Cougs.
Not only did they’re 15-year wait for College GameDay to feature their team on its program come to an end, the day came to a close with a Coug victory over the University of Oregon Ducks, prompting fans to rush the field.
Casey decker interviewed a few Coug fans who expressed their excitement, saying, “we wake up for GameDay; GameDay means the world to us.”
Decker said there were a few key phrases he heard often: “Best game ever,” “Today was perfect,” and of course, “Go Cougs.”
Amid all the excitement, some fans did get a bit out-of-hand. Pullman Fire officials responded to a fire at a Fraternity house, which turned out to be a burning couch.
Coug fans even set off fireworks to celebrate the epic day in Pullman. Up and down Colorado St., police and fire trucks kept a close eye on the chaos.