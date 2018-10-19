PULLMAN, Wash. — A dedicated Washington State University Cougar fan is driving across the country for the one of the biggest events to hit Pullman.

ESPN GameDay crews are getting set up for their show on Saturday morning.

Travis Crawford is driving more than 2,700 miles to Martin Stadium all the way from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"I'm dying to be there. I have to be there for it. That's why I'm doing it," he said.

The Washington State University alum has not seen Martin Stadium in five years. He's been away serving in the Navy.

"When it was announced that Game Day was coming, a buddy of mine who lives in Seattle, and I graduated with him at WSU. He messaged me and said Get your stuff and get home, because we've got a game to be at," he explained.

How far are #Cougs traveling to make it to Pullman for @CollegeGameDay? I talked to one Coug alum who is traveling more than 2,700 miles! #GoCougs @WSUCougars pic.twitter.com/5LAHtFMS3K — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 18, 2018

Crawford's getting out of the Navy at the end of October, so plans to make the trip back just seemed to fall into place.

"Everything from GameDay choosing this week and to finally make it happen after 15 years to just the weather out here on the road, I haven't hit a drop of rain the whole way. Clear skies and smooth sailing. It all just kind of lined up for me to make it home and make good time doing it," he said.

Crawford left Virginia Beach Monday afternoon. Then he stopped just outside of Pittsburgh, drove more than 900 miles to Avon, Minnesota, and then another 800 miles to Billings, Montana. On Thursday, he's made the final 600-mile stretch to Pullman.

"I'm tired, but it's a good kind of tired. As I'm driving down I-90 here...every mile marker I'm seeing is a mile closer to home," he said.

Over all those miles, he has taken the Cougar Nation along for the ride tweeting updates about his journey.

Made it to Billings about 2 hours ago. Nice early day today. The stretch run to Pullman awaits, tomorrow. In the meantime I get to see my Mom for the first time in 4 years, so that's nice. Navy life wasn't conducive to getting to Montana very often. #GoCougs #GameDayPullman — Travis (@cougdude50) October 18, 2018

Travis tells me he’s getting out of the Navy at the end of this month. He says his road trip to @WSUPullman symbolizes a new chapter in his life; a return to home. @WSUCougars @CollegeGameDay #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/5y4OT0xPKs — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 18, 2018

"It's nice to know that as my time comes to a close with the Navy, and going into my next phase of life, that home is still there. Not only that but this gets to be the biggest celebration of Coug-ness that there's possibly ever been," Crawford said.

Even as Crawford had a travel plan, he realized he didn't have a game ticket. Once again, his fellow Cougs stepped up.

"I'm dying to be at this game, who can help me out? Who's got a seat? A fellow by the name of Nate hit me up and said hey, me and my family, we have an extra seat for you if you want it. So now I've got a seat waiting for me when I get there," he said.

It's just one more example of what it really means to be a Coug.

Travis Crawford left #VirginiaBeach @ 4pm on Monday. He’s expecting to arrive in @WSUPullman at about 8pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/3t5OTdyyYN — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 18, 2018

