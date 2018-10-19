Washington State Cougar fans are getting pumped for ESPN’s College Gameday visit on Saturday!

Though the Ol’ Crimson flag has flown more than 200 times on College GameDay, the show is making its way to the Palouse for the first time on Saturday before the Cougs take on the University of Oregon Ducks.

The show's set will be at the corner of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane under the "watchful eyes of the Cougar Pride Statue."

There’s so much going on down in Pullman, it might be hard to keep track of it all. So, here’s what you need to know:

TRAFFIC

From 9:30 a.m. to midnight Friday, Stadium Way from Wilson Road to North Fairway will be closed. Then on Saturday, Stadium Way from Grimes Way to Cougar Way will be closed from midnight until the end of the football game.

If you’re headed to Pullman from Western Washington, expect big delays on Highway 26. Road crews are replacing bridge deck 15 miles east of Othello. There is a 32-mile detour using Highway 17, Highway 260 and Highway 395.

LODGING

Hotels around the school are booked at this point. There are some other unique options if you’re looking for a place to stay.

One Airbnb user is offering what he calls the “Lewiston vanlife experience” for the weekend but it will cost you. How much, you may ask? $363 dollars a night after taxes and fees. The van can accommodate two guests and comes equipped with solar power, two beds, a hammock, desk lights and a ceiling fan.

Another Airbnb listing offers the full college experience for GameDay weekend. You can stay in a fraternity house for an affordable price of $866 a night after taxes and fees.

“Wake up (or stay awake) at approximately 3 am Saturday morning to the sound of drunk college kids marching to the gameday stage after a long friday night of drinking and partying. Get ready to tailgate like you're back in college Saturday or take a nap until gametime. After the game, expect more partying and maybe some sleep around 2 am,” the description reads.

BUSINESSES OPENING EARLY

Stubblefields is opening at 6 a.m. to give out free coffee and donuts.

Valhalla opens at 10 a.m. and they’ll have their regular menu available along with mimosas.

The Coug will be open at 6 a.m. to serve up mimosas, Bloody Marys and appetizers.

Kamiak Coffee Co. opens at 4 a.m. to sell their fresh coffee.

GAMEDAY RULES

GameDay is an alcohol-free event. There is no admission cost, but ESPN will only allow 500 fans within the pit. The pit opens Saturday at 4 a.m. Fans entering that area are subject to security measures and a wand check. Camping or using tents is not allowed but portable chairs, sleeping bags, and blankets are permitted. No bags, backpacks, or purses are allowed in the pit. Also, you cannot bring food or drink. Offensive, vulgar, or inappropriate signs are not allowed.

GAME INFORMATION

Kickoff for the WSU Cougs vs. University of Oregon Ducks football game is set for 4:30 p.m. Gates open to Martin Stadium at 2 p.m. for preferred seating and 2:30 p.m. for all other seating.

