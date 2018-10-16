PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University Athletics announced the College GameDay set location on the department's Twitter page Monday night.

The ESPN show has selected the corner the of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane under the "watchful eyes of the Cougar Pride Stat

Lee Corso, one of the show hosts, uses mascot heads to predict who he thinks will win different college football games and this Saturday he will reveal his 319th prediction.

The Ol' Crimson flag is finally making a trip to Washington State University on Saturday in Week 8 of the season for the Coug’s match against the University of Oregon Ducks. It will be Ol' Crimson's 15-year anniversary on the show.

Coug fans have advocated for more than 200 weeks for GameDay to visit the Palouse.

"In the shadows of Martin Stadium, under the watchful eyes of the Cougar Pride Statute, on the corner of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane...come make history this Sunday" WSU Cougars tweeted.

Crews from ESPN scouted places around the area to find the perfect spot.

WSU is the 70th school to host College GameDay and Pullman is the 82nd city to host GameDay. This week’s show will be the 354th show on the road.

The trucks carrying the show’s set is expected to arrive in Pullman on Wednesday.

