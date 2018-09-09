PULLMAN, Wash. — Gardner Minshew completed 34 of 51 pass attempts for 414 yards and three touchdowns to lead Washington State to a 31-0 lead over San Jose State at Martin Stadium Saturday.

The Cougars got going early and scored on the first touchdown of the game on the first drive of the night. Minshew connects with sophomore wide receiver Davontavean Martin in the end zone.

On WSU's next drive, Minshew found Martin again for a 36-yard touchdown, improving WSU's lead to 14-0.

But not all went as planned inside Martin Stadium. In the first quarter, Minshew kept with what was working and looked for Martin again. But Martin couldn't get a good grip on the ball, and it bounced right into the hands of JaQuan Blackwell.

On the next possession, Minshew tossed another interception. Minshew attempted a pass to receiver Kyle Sweet in the end zone, but Spartans running back Tyler Nevens got in the middle of the pass and dove for the interception.

Mike Leach, like the rest of us, unimpressed with his offense's performance in the second half. pic.twitter.com/atRKssopNO — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 9, 2018

Minshew made up for it at the end of the half. He took the ball himself and dove into the end zone for another touchdown, giving the Cougars a 24-0 lead at the half.

The Cougs held San Jose State's offense to only 23 yards at the half. WSU defense allowed only 109 yards all night -- a record low record for WSU head coach Mike Leach. The Spartans finished the night with just nine yards rushing.

Max Borghi and James Williams led the Cougs on the ground with 10 carries apiece and a combined 82 yards.

Travell Harris and Martin led with six receptions each. Harris finished with 83 yards and Martin added another 68 and had two touchdowns.

© 2018 KREM