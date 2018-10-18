PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University football fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for Saturday.

ESPN’s College GameDay is finally coming to the Palouse for the first time. But there are some rules you should know before you go.

RELATED: Ten things you need to know about College GameDay heading to Pullman

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

GameDay is an alcohol-free event.

There is no admission cost but ESPN will let a limited number of fans – 500 to be exact – to be allowed within the pit.

Camping and the use of tents are not allowed. Portable chairs, sleeping bags and blankets, however, are permitted.

The Pit will open at 4 a.m.

Fans entering the area are subject to security measures and a wand check.

No bags, backpacks or purses are permitted in the pit. Food and drink is also prohibited.

No offensive, vulgar, inappropriate or solicitation signage allowed

WHERE TO PARK:

Limited general parking passes remain and can be purchased online.

Fans are encouraged to take the Park and Ride or walk to campus. Park and Ride 3 (located at Terre View and Highway 270 with dropoff on Stadium Way at the Bustad bus stop) will run beginning at 5 a.m. This is a special route for ESPN GameDay and normal park and ride service will resume at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Permit holders will be able to park in their respective lots anytime Saturday morning.

ROAD CLOSURES

Wednesday, Oct. 17: Ferdinand’s Lane from Stadium Way to North Fairway Lane through Saturday.

Thursday, Oct. 18: Stadium Way from Wilson Road to North Fairway from 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 19: Stadium Way from Wilson Road to North Fairway from 9:30 a.m.-approximately midnight.

Saturday, Oct. 20: Stadium Way from Grimes Way to Cougar Way from midnight-after the football game.

Kickoff for the WSU Cougs vs. University of Oregon Ducks football game is set for 4:30 p.m. Gates open to Martin Stadium at 2 p.m. for preferred seating and 2:30 p.m. for all other seating.

You can visit the WSU Athletics website for more information.

RELATED: Alum behind Ol' Crimson reacts to College GameDay coming to WSU

RELATED: 'WSU Popcorn Guy' wanted by College GameDay, Pullman PD

RELATED: Pullman declares transit state of emergency for College GameDay

© 2018 KREM