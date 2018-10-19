PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman is preparing for ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast under the watchful eye of the Cougar Pride Statue – and that means they are gearing up for lots of thirsty fans.

Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson said he expects a large crowd for both GameDay and the Washington State University vs. University of Oregon Ducks game in the afternoon.

To quench the crowds' thirst, beer distributors will have at least 2,200 extra cases of beer in case in case they need reinforcements, Johnson said.

Though the Ol’ Crimson flag has flown more than 200 times on College GameDay, the show is making its way to the Palouse for the first time on Saturday before the Cougs take on the University of Oregon ducks. The show's set will be at the corner of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane.

Tickets to the game itself are sold out apart from StubHub and Craigslist. The Cougs and Ducks face off at Martin Stadium on Saturday.

