PULLMAN, Wash. — Preparation has started in Pullman ahead of Saturday's College GameDay show. There's still a lot to do before the show airs Saturday morning.

The location of the set is now confirmed, at the corner of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane.

Derek Volner with ESPN told KREM the stage could be set on a portion of a parking lot near the stadium typically used by RVs. Stadium Way is already typically closed off before the game, but it could be closed off much earlier for the GameDay show.

The benefits of this spot for the stage is that they will have views of Martin Stadium and the iconic bronze Cougar.

If you're planning on being in Pullman for the College GameDay show, there are some key details to know.

The pit, which is the area people can stand behind the stage, will open Saturday morning, the specific time is still to be determined. Volner says it may be somewhere close to 3 or 3:30 a.m.

There will be security to get into the pit. They'll be checking people as they file in and making sure all signs are appropriate.

KREM talked to several students on Tuesday who say they plan on camping out. Volner said they typically start to see students lining up four to five hours before the show, which starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m.

The crew will pack up and head out shortly after the end of the show.

Signs are already posted along Ferdinand's Lane that say, “All vehicles have to be removed from this parking lot on Thursday by 5:30 p.m.”

On Friday, drivers have until 5:30 p.m. to move their cars.

Another sign says, “Green permit parking spaces will be unavailable tomorrow through Sunday.”

Trucks roll into Pullman Wednesday and crews will start setting up the stage Thursday.

