Former Washington State All-American and Vikings undrafted rookie defensive end Hercules Mata’afa suffered a torn ACL in practice on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2018 season. Mata'afa had a non-contact injury during a kickoff during OTA practice.

Mata’afa was initially looked at as a linebacker by the Vikings staff, but was moved to defensive end recently.

Mata'afa took to instagram after the injury:

I'm really happy with the support of vikings at… https://t.co/Ef5Ft4EoHV — Hercules Mata'afa (@herculesuluao50) June 7, 2018

