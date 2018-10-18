PULLMAN, Wash. — ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Washington State University, and that means we are seeing some unconventional Airbnb listings and hefty ticket prices for Saturday’s home game.

Though the Ol’ Crimson flag has flown more than 200 times on College GameDay, the show is making its way to the Palouse for the first time on Saturday before the Cougs take on the University of Oregon ducks. The show's set will be at the corner of Stadium Way and Ferdinand's Lane under the "watchful eyes of the Cougar Pride Statue."

One Airbnb user is offering what he calls the “Lewiston vanlife experience” for the weekend but it will cost you. How much, you may ask? $363 dollars a night after taxes and fees. The van can accommodate two guests and comes equipped with solar power, two beds, a hammock, desk lights and a ceiling fan.

Another Airbnb listing offers the full college experience for GameDay weekend. You can stay in a fraternity house for an affordable price of $866 a night after taxes and fees.

“Wake up (or stay awake) at approximately 3 am Saturday morning to the sound of drunk college kids marching to the gameday stage after a long friday night of drinking and partying. Get ready to tailgate like you're back in college Saturday or take a nap until gametime. After the game, expect more partying and maybe some sleep around 2 am,” the description reads.

If you choose to stay in the house, you can utilize the spacious front and backyards for tailgating.

Tickets to the football game itself are also going to cost you a pretty penny. The cheapest StubHub option – standing room only – are about $199 for two tickets. A family pack of tickets is $1,500.

People are also turning to Craigslist to sell their tickets for anywhere from $150 to $600.

Tickets are sold out apart from StubHub and Craigslist.

The Cougs and Ducks face off at Martin Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

