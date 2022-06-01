Report: WSU’s Mouhamed Gueye withdraws from NBA Draft

There is no word yet from Gueye if he will return to WSU or go to another school, as he is in the transfer portal.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU forward and All-Pac-12 Freshman Mouhamed Gueye has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Gueye also entered the transfer portal at the end of April, but has not made any public statements since about pursuing another program. He has not released any sort of lists of his top schools. Kyle Smith told KREM earlier this month that he believed Gueye would return to WSU if he decided not to go to the NBA. Gueye's WSU teammates have also been nudging him to return on social media, including guard TJ Bamba tweeting a video of Gueye dunking from last season on Tuesday and saying, "More of this next year please" and tagging Gueye.

Gueye did participate in the G League Combine, but didn’t have great results there. He only had 13 points in two contests, including a game where he went 2 of 9 from the field. He also only tracked down four rebounds over the two scrimmages. Gueye didn’t have good results in any of the shooting drills either, with the exception of the free throw drill where he went 9 of 10.