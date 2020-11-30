WSU's football game against USC moved to Sunday due to COVID issues on Trojans

The game will be played at 6 PM PT on FS1.

PULLMAN, Wash. — 2020 is all about rolling with the punches and the Cougs are well familiar with it.

After having to cancel their games against Washington and Stanford due to a COVID outbreak on WSU's squad, the Cougs' game against USC this coming week has been pushed back to Sunday.

WSU will now play USC at 6 pm PT on Sunday on FS1. The game was originally schedule for 6 PM on Friday. The conference says the game was moved to Sunday to allow for the return of USC football players currently quarantining.

USC had three positive cases last week which caused them to cancel their game against Colorado. The game was cancelled due to USC not having enough players available for the game in a specific position group. News of the cancellation came out on Friday.

