AUSTIN, Texas — Washington State University Cougars wide receiver Brandon Arconado was named a 2019 Academic All-American on Monday.

The graduate student was the only Cougar to make the 2019 list after posting a 3.65 GPA. He was one of two Pac-12 players to make the first-team, with Oregon QB Justin Herbert being the other.

Arconado majored in management information systems as an undergraduate and is working toward a master's in business administration as a graduate student.

Arconado was the only Division I player from a Washington school to make the first or second team. He is also a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, earning an honorable mention in 2018 and a second-team spot in 2017.

"He strives for excellence in all that he does and is a great ambassador for Washington State University. Brandon should take pride in this tremendous accomplishment," said WSU associate dean Nancy Swanger.

This marks the first Coug named to the All-Academic team since Chima Nwachukwu in 2010, and the first first-team selection since Jason Hanson in 1991, according to WSU.

Arconado has six 100-year receiving games this season, which leads the Pac-12. He also has the second-most career 100-year receiving games in WSU history.

The Cougars will face the Air Force Fighting Falcons in the Cheez-it Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 27.

