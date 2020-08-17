WSU wide receiver Tay Martin has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Martin was arguably WSU's top returning wide receiver.

PULLMAN, Wash. — KREM 2 has confirmed that WSU wide receiver Tay Martin is pursuing opportunities outside of Pullman. The senior entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, according to a source. The news was first reported by NCAA Transfer Portal's Twitter account.

Martin was WSU's sixth-leading wide receiver last year with 564 yards and 43 receptions. WSU's top three wide receivers all graduated. The next two wide receivers were Max Borghi (597 yards) and Renard Bell (579 yards). Martin's campaign in 2018 was even more prolific, as he totaled 685 yards with 69 receptions. He was tied for fifth in the Pac-12 that year with eight touchdown catches.

Martin was slated to play a big role in WSU's offense this year, especially with the team losing their top three wide receivers to graduation. It is possible for someone to enter the transfer portal and still return to the school they're transferring from, however, it is unlikely.

Martin will have to redshirt this year if he transfers to a school, as he did not redshirt at WSU and therefore is not a grad transfer.