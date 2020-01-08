Washington State University not distributing football season tickets

The school says that "at best" there will be very limited tickets sold for games this year.

PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU announced late Friday afternoon that all season tickets will not be distributed to season ticket holders.

They did leave the door open for single game tickets to be sold, but said that those tickets will be very limited "at best".

The school asked season ticket holders to let them know by August 17 whether they want to get a refund, have their payment rolled over to 2021, or donate their season ticket money to the school. If the school does not hear back from a season ticket holder by August 17, the money will be donated.

If a person chooses to donate their season ticket holder payment, they will get 10% off 2021 football season ticket prices, triple their 2020 Cougar Athletic Fund contribution, and maintain points for consecutive years of giving for CAF rankings.