'This outcome was always a possibility' | WSU responds to Washington, Oregon heading to Big Ten

With the announcement of the move, WSU's president, athletics director and head football coach are sharing their disappointment with the conference.

WASHINGTON, USA — News of the University of Washington and University of Oregon's potential move to the Big Ten conference has reached the Palouse, and officials with Washington State University (WSU) are speaking out.

According to reports from the Associated Press (AP), the Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, and an official agreement is currently being finalized. With this announcement, WSU's president, athletics director and head football coach are sharing their disappointment with the conference.

Reports from AP say the schools' applications are on track to be approved unanimously.

Shortly after the news broke Friday morning, WSU President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun issued a joint statement on the decision. In it, the two said they are disappointed with the decision but they are working hard to figure out what is next for the athletics program.

"While we had hoped that our membership would remain together, this outcome has always been a possibility, and we have been working diligently to determine what is next for Washington State Athletics," the statement read in part.

A statement from the President and AD on the recent decisions within the conference.#GoCougs // #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/JHVu43mbvW — Washington State Cougars (@WSUCougars) August 4, 2023

During Friday's football practice, WSU head football coach Jake Dickert shared his thoughts about the Pac-12 shakeup. He said the news hits home for him, but at the end of the day, WSU will find its way.

"I understand business, I understand change. Everyone's gotta change and everyone has to adapt," Dickert said. "Wazzu will find its way. We have for 100-some years and we will again."

For the time being, Dickert said he plans to continue focusing on the current athletics department.

"I want to double down on this team. Our coaching staff, these players, we've poured everything we possibly have into these guys," he said. "I wanna give them every ounce of everything I possibly have."

WSU football head coach Jake Dickert's full comment after today's news of Oregon and Washington leaving the Pac-12 conference for the Big Ten: pic.twitter.com/Ixqcn1o68t — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) August 4, 2023

When the agreement is final, Oregon and Washington will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten conference. The move will leave just four members in the Pac-12: Stanford, California, Oregon State and WSU.

