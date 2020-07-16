WSU RB Max Borghi named to watch list for prestigious receiver award

Borghi is the only running back in the country to be named to the Biletnikoff Award's preseason watch list.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Fresh off of being named to the Doak Walker preseason watch list on Wednesday, WSU running back Max Borghi found himself on another list on Thursday.

Borghi was nominated to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list. The award goes to the nation's top receiver. Despite having a solid group of wide receivers returning, Borghi was the only WSU Cougar nominated to the preseason list. Last year, Dezmon Patmon was on the award's preseason watch list, but Easop Winston and Brandon Arconado were added to the mid-season list.

The WSU junior is the only running back in the country nominated to the Biletnikoff preseason award watch list. He is one of 55 players in total named to the watch list, and one of six Pac-12 players to get the nod.

The only player in the country named to watch lists for the @DoakWalkerAward AND the @biletnikoffawrd is a Coug!@max_borghi has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, given to the nation’s top FBS receiver.



🔗https://t.co/AWwbkDRhAW#GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/2HngWPkXql — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) July 16, 2020

Borghi was the only player in a Power 5 Conference with 800+ rushing yards, 550+ receiving yards, and 16 total touchdowns last season. He had eight games last year with over 100 all-purpose yards. He also led all Pac-12 running backs averaging 6.4 yards-per-carry and led all running backs nationally with 86 catches and 26 missed tackles forced after a catch. In total, the running back had 1,435 all-purpose yards last season along with 16 touchdowns, good for the second most touchdowns scored among all-purpose players in the Pac-12.